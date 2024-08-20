Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Hue
Hue
Your personable AI assistant
Visit
Upvote 37
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Hue is your AI assistant that integrates deeply with your digital life, providing timely insights, reminders and support with everyday chores. Intuitive, personable, a step ahead with a strong GIF game.
Launched in
Productivity
Messaging
by
Hue
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Hue
Your personable AI assistant
0
reviews
34
followers
Follow for updates
Hue by
Hue
was hunted by
Paul Smith
in
Productivity
,
Messaging
. Made by
Paul Smith
. Featured on August 22nd, 2024.
Hue
is not rated yet. This is Hue's first launch.
Upvotes
37
Comments
15
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report