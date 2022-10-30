Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Huddle
Ranked #17 for today
Huddle
A place to have a voice about the topics you care about
Visit
Upvote 3
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
A Quora-like Social Media app that allows you to ask questions via video and get responses from community members via video threads.
Launched in
Social Media
,
reddit
,
Community
by
Huddle
ZeBrand
Ad
Turn your brand story into a brand reality
About this launch
Huddle
A place to have a voice about the topics you care about
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
Huddle by
Huddle
was hunted by
Habib Hammed
in
Social Media
,
reddit
,
Community
. Made by
Congxing Cai
. Featured on October 31st, 2022.
Huddle
is not rated yet. This is Huddle's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#17
Week rank
#19
Report