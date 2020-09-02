HubSpot Free Landing Page Builder
Katie Tade
MakerProduct Manager at HubSpot
Hi Product Hunt Community! My name’s Katie and I’m excited to share with you what the team at HubSpot has been working on, and get your feedback. Today, we’ve taken our landing page builder, and added it to the free marketing tools available in the HubSpot CRM. There are a million tools out there to help you run lead generation campaigns. But successful lead gen campaigns don’t depend on just ads, landing pages, and email alone. Truly successful campaigns keep your customer’s entire experience at the forefront. So while our landing page builder has a bunch of beautiful templates, and an easy to use drag and drop editor, what really sets it apart from the other landing page builders out there is the HubSpot CRM. All our free marketing tools are powered by the CRM, so you can track a customer’s journey from first converting on your ad, to booking a meeting with your sales team directly on your landing page, all the way through becoming a loyal customer. Give it a try, and let us know what you think in the comments below. We’re here if you have any questions.
Things you get for free at HubSpot now: - CRM - Forms - Ads Manager - Email Marketing - Pop Ups - Meetings Scheduler - Helpdesk - Live Chat - Conversational Bots - Unified Team Inbox - Sales Quotes and now Landing Pages... Back to the lab to keep cranking! https://www.hubspot.com/pricing/crm
@dahartattack I'm biased, but it makes me happy too. :)
Excited to work with this! Hubspot creates really useful free tools, I'm always surprised by how robust they are. Look forward to trying this out.
@markaulayculkin Thanks for the kind words. Stay tuned for more soon.
Nice, free templates! 🏆 How many templates are there in total? Anything particularly suitable for SaaS brands? 👀
Hey @karolakarlson! There are currently 13 templates total with many more coming soon! The templates we're offering are all optimized for small and medium sized businesses. SaaS companies in particular were top of mind for us when building out the template library, and I would personally recommend the two "Rally" templates.
