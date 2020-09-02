  1. Home
HubSpot Free Landing Page Builder

Build landing pages that convert for free in HubSpot

To create successful lead generation campaigns, you need to constantly focus on the end to end customer experience. HubSpot’s free landing page builder is rooted in the CRM, and comes with all the tools you need to run a successful marketing campaign.
Katie Tade
Maker
Product Manager at HubSpot
Hi Product Hunt Community! My name’s Katie and I’m excited to share with you what the team at HubSpot has been working on, and get your feedback. Today, we’ve taken our landing page builder, and added it to the free marketing tools available in the HubSpot CRM. There are a million tools out there to help you run lead generation campaigns. But successful lead gen campaigns don’t depend on just ads, landing pages, and email alone. Truly successful campaigns keep your customer’s entire experience at the forefront. So while our landing page builder has a bunch of beautiful templates, and an easy to use drag and drop editor, what really sets it apart from the other landing page builders out there is the HubSpot CRM. All our free marketing tools are powered by the CRM, so you can track a customer’s journey from first converting on your ad, to booking a meeting with your sales team directly on your landing page, all the way through becoming a loyal customer. Give it a try, and let us know what you think in the comments below. We’re here if you have any questions.
Nicholas L. HollandDirector, HubSpot Labs
Things you get for free at HubSpot now: - CRM - Forms - Ads Manager - Email Marketing - Pop Ups - Meetings Scheduler - Helpdesk - Live Chat - Conversational Bots - Unified Team Inbox - Sales Quotes and now Landing Pages... Back to the lab to keep cranking! https://www.hubspot.com/pricing/crm
Dani HartGrowth Gal
Always happy when Hubspot puts out new free products. :)
Dharmesh ShahFounder and CTO, HubSpot
@dahartattack I'm biased, but it makes me happy too. :)
Mark LindquistCOO
Excited to work with this! Hubspot creates really useful free tools, I'm always surprised by how robust they are. Look forward to trying this out.
Dharmesh ShahFounder and CTO, HubSpot
@markaulayculkin Thanks for the kind words. Stay tuned for more soon.
Karola KarlsonContent Marketing Manager, Scoro
Nice, free templates! 🏆 How many templates are there in total? Anything particularly suitable for SaaS brands? 👀
Katie Tade
Maker
Product Manager at HubSpot
Hey @karolakarlson! There are currently 13 templates total with many more coming soon! The templates we're offering are all optimized for small and medium sized businesses. SaaS companies in particular were top of mind for us when building out the template library, and I would personally recommend the two "Rally" templates.
