Ask
Ship
Makers
Jobs
Events
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
HTC Vive Eye Pro
HTC Vive Eye Pro
HTC's venture into enterprise VR
Virtual Reality
VIVE Pro Eye is now on sale in North America, retailing for $1,599 USD on Vive.com and at select retailers. The Vive Pro Eye features the latest in eye tracking technology and sets a new standard for enterprise VR.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
HTC's Vive Pro Eye VR headset with eye-tracking arrives for $1,599
Virtual reality and eye-tracking seem like an incredible match, and now HTC's first dedicated stab at an eye-tracking headset has arrived in the US and Canada for $1,599. That's the word from HTC's official blog post, following an earlier release for the headset in China and Europe last month.
Reviews
Would you recommend HTC Vive Eye Pro to a friend?
0
0
0
Discussion
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
The HTC Vive Eye Pro is now available in the US and Canada. Wonder how much of an impact this will have on enterprise needs?
Upvote
Share
an hour ago
Send