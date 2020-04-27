How To Build Any Web App With No Code

Discussion
Hello everyone, it's great to be here again since our first launch of Bubble in 2015. And thanks @bentossell for hunting us this time again! While no-code is now more popular than ever, people are still often skeptical that no-code tools can rival the power and depth of custom programming. This How to Build series by Bubble will prove them dead wrong: right now, it includes 20+ in-depth guides on how you can build custom versions of major web apps on Bubble— from Facebook, Twitter, and AirBnB to LinkedIn, Tinder, and Amazon— using Bubble's point-and-click, visual web editor. The posts focus in particular on one of the more important (and interesting!) steps which is the data structure and the data flow. Enabling people to build fully-functional and customizable web apps has been the goal of Bubble from day one, and I hope this series will help illustrate what no-code can do, and help people get up to speed. I'd love to get feedback here and answer questions!
Bubble is the most powerful and versatile no-code app development platform and without it we at Zeroqode wouldn't have been able to build 100+ no-code templates, many of which are mentioned in this collection of how-to-build guides. Our entire business is built on Bubble and it allowed us to scale from 0 to 30+ employees in just 4 years without any investment whatsoever. Go Bubble!
This set of tutorials is addressing a single biggest issue with Bubble - people's healthy skepticism towards the "realness" of this framework (it usually comes across too good to be true, but it is). This absolutely what will help more people to see the true beauty and power or Bubble, building amazing things from scratch, and using awesome templates to get a headstart. Kudos to the team of makers, this is awesome 😎
