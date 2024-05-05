Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
How to post?
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Smartrazor
Smartrazor

Smartrazor

Edit YouTube videos in half the time

Payment Required
Smartrazor is a tool to help talking head style YouTubers edit their videos way faster, by automating the process of clipping A-roll (and B-roll in the future!).
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
YouTube
Video
 by
Smartrazor
Brave Search
Brave Search
Ad
Brave Search’s AI-powered answer engine
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Webflow
Webflow
12,966 upvotes
Helped us throw together our early bird landing page.
Bubble
Bubble
10,513 upvotes
Helped us launch our MVP extremely quickly & focus on critical functional features.
About this launch
Smartrazor
SmartrazorAI editor for talking head style videos
0
reviews
44
followers
Smartrazor by
Smartrazor
was hunted by
Yuki
in Artificial Intelligence, YouTube, Video. Made by
Yuki
and
Anti
. Featured on May 12th, 2024.
Smartrazor
is not rated yet. This is Smartrazor's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Vote chart
Comments
8
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-