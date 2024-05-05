Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
How to post?
Sign in
Home
→
Product
→
Smartrazor
Smartrazor
Edit YouTube videos in half the time
Visit
Upvote 16
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Smartrazor is a tool to help talking head style YouTubers edit their videos way faster, by automating the process of clipping A-roll (and B-roll in the future!).
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
YouTube
Video
by
Smartrazor
Brave Search
Ad
Brave Search’s AI-powered answer engine
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Webflow
12,966 upvotes
Helped us throw together our early bird landing page.
Bubble
10,513 upvotes
Helped us launch our MVP extremely quickly & focus on critical functional features.
About this launch
Smartrazor
AI editor for talking head style videos
0
reviews
44
followers
Follow for updates
Smartrazor by
Smartrazor
was hunted by
Yuki
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
YouTube
,
Video
. Made by
Yuki
and
Anti
. Featured on May 12th, 2024.
Smartrazor
is not rated yet. This is Smartrazor's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Comments
8
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report