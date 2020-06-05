How much would you make if you were black?
Based on studies conducted by the Economic Policy Institute
Studies conducted by the Economic Policy Institute indicate that Black-White wage gap has actually increased since the millennium. Find out how your salary would deteriorate if you were Black in the United States through 2000, 2007, and 2019
One of the clearest markers of institutionalised racism, the Black-White wage gap in the United States has actually increased since the millennium. Find out how this deterioration would affect you if you were Black in the US through 2000, 2007, and 2019.
