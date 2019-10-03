Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews
Lisa Dziuba
Maker
For the last 4 years, I’ve been working with community building in design & development industry while running my startup, @flawlessappio. We used many community-building techniques by ourselves and learn from great companies in our space — from Sketch, Adobe, Abstract, InVision, Figma, Marvel. Those companies make tools for designers. Some of them have huge funding, others - don't. But what they have in common: all of them invest time in working with the design community. And when you look around, all companies try to win users' loyalty and build community. Engaged community drives product development and spreads the word about the product. It gives a dream viral growth, while the company keeps building a sticky product. But how to build such a loyal engaged community? I and my team put all our learnings into one research on How Design Companies Build Communities. In short, you can follow 8 steps to grow your community 👉 1) Give the best learning opportunities for the community. 2) Provide resources community might need 3) Invite the community to contribute. 4) Empower the community to build plugins & extensions 5) Actively communicate with the community 6) Get community offline 7) Be proactive in existing communities 8) Manage community efforts Good luck with your community building and feel free to ask questions!
Upvote (8)Share
@flawlessappio @lisadziuba and congrats all the makers, there isn't any resource out there like this that captures community activities during a crazy explosion of competing tools in 1 industry..useful to see how to win customers with swag lol
@flawlessappio @lisadziuba CONGRATULATIONS FOR THE LAUNCH!!!! this is amazing! how do i join this community?
Upvote (3)Share
@flawlessappio @lisadziuba @graeme_fulton Thank you so much, Graeme, for your support! People should never underestimate the great power of SWAG! 😁
@flawlessappio @lisadziuba @fajarsiddiq haha Fajar it's not a community itself - it's a research on how the different design tool companies built their own communities/user base
@flawlessappio @lisadziuba @fajarsiddiq Thanks, Fajar, for the support! Really glad you like it. 🤗
Maker
𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐧𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐚 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲! Have you ever thought about how the companies get a huge community of users? The main reason is definitely the right product, which solves a huge need. But growing a community around this product isn't less important. Why building community matter? With community, you can get users, traffic and first sales. It’s always invaluable feedback, information, and ideas. That's why we made a huge report on how SMM, content, event marketing can help you to build a social community with practices form the biggest design companies! Please, take a look 💛
Upvote (4)Share
Awesome! You've done a lot of work. I can’t wait when I read practices in more detail. Congratulations)
Building a large community is probably the hardest thing to do but also the best thing that may happens to a team building a service. IMHO that's the first thing to care, thank you for this precious resource! In which domain did you built your first community @valiahavruliyk ?