Hi everyone, we’re so excited to be here! Breach attacks are only increasing in volume, and no one can predict, or even protect against one. That’s why we don’t deal with prevention, with deal with the response! We’ve been working for the past year on Hotmark – a honeypot-as-a-service product, that everyone will be able to use to protect their email lists and databases from the following scenarios: 1. If someone attacked and stole your email lists, you’ll know who did it, plus when and where it happened, on the spot. 2. If you have an employee that took your client list, you’ll know about it. 3. If you have vulnerable marketing automation or CRM integration, and as a result, your client/user list leaked, you’ll know about it. 4. If you’re sending email campaigns with broken links or parameters, you’ll know it! Once you enter our honeypots into your email list/database, you’ll start to see a stream of all the events, threats, and more. Another advantage you’ll get from Hotmark: - Any broken link or faulty parameter that will be sent via your campaigns, you’ll know about it! That one a freebie on us! :D When something fishy happens, you are notified immediately, allowing you to respond fast and inform the authorities. We’ll provide all the details you’ll need to catch the perpetrators! Thank you so much for your support, if you have any question, do ask 😊
Hotmark is a honeypot-as-a-service product that monitors your client/user email databases in real-time. It reports about a breach attack when it happens, from where it happened, and who's behind it. All you have to do is map out your breach points, and create honeypots for each breach point. A "breach point" is: - Everywhere (server, CRM, marketing platform, etc.) you store your email list. - Everyone (employees, partners, affiliates) who has access to it. After you generated the honeypots, inject them to your email list user/client base, and from that point onward, everything that happens is monitored.
