Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Matt Hawkins
Maker
Hey all! @mhawk1, @cameron_cooper and @trung_vu here. We're excited to launch Hoss today on PH! We built Hoss to give teams the ability to track and manage the APIs they consume and rely on to power their applications. We've felt the pain of outages, network issues, degraded performance and bugs with APIs that were critical to our applications. We built Hoss to help make important API integrations more robust and reliable. With Hoss, simply drop in one of our SDKs and we give you visibility into API performance, notify you of any errors or degraded performance, and provide a comprehensive request log of all API calls to help reduce the amount of time spent debugging integrations. Let us know if you have any questions! P.S. Hoss is free for basic monitoring and alerting. If you need Hoss+ (teams, PagerDuty and Slack integrations, more alarms, and a higher request limit), shoot us an email at ph@hoss.com after you've started your free trial and we'll give you 25% off the Plus plan.
UpvoteShare