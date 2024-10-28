  • Subscribe
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. Horse
    Horse

    Horse

    The organized browser

    Payment Required
    Browse the internet with one simple sidebar that organises every page, task, and project inside 'Trails®' — nested groups of pages that capture the natural flow of each internet journey. That's right, – no more tabs, bookmarks, or history.
    Launched in
    Productivity
    Computers
     by
    Horse
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    Chromium
    About this launch
    Horse
    HorseThe organized browser
    0
    reviews
    36
    followers
    Horse by
    Horse
    was hunted by
    Gabe Perez
    in Productivity, Computers. Made by
    Pascal Pixel
    . Featured on October 29th, 2024.
    Horse
    is not rated yet. This is Horse's first launch.
    Upvotes
    37
    Vote chart
    Comments
    5
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -