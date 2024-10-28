Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Horse
Horse
The organized browser
Visit
Upvote 37
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Browse the internet with one simple sidebar that organises every page, task, and project inside 'Trails®' — nested groups of pages that capture the natural flow of each internet journey. That's right, – no more tabs, bookmarks, or history.
Launched in
Productivity
Computers
by
Horse
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Horse
The organized browser
0
reviews
36
followers
Follow for updates
Horse by
Horse
was hunted by
Gabe Perez
in
Productivity
,
Computers
. Made by
Pascal Pixel
. Featured on October 29th, 2024.
Horse
is not rated yet. This is Horse's first launch.
Upvotes
37
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report