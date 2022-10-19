Products
Home
→
Product
→
Horizon Wireless Charger
Ranked #4 for today
Horizon Wireless Charger
A premium, 3-in-1 , MFi, MagSafe travel charger
The world’s first foldable wireless charging stand that’s double MFi Certified, which means you get the fastest and safest charging. It's portable enough to take everywhere but sturdy enough to be your bedside or workspace charging stand.
Launched in
Hardware
,
Crowdfunding
,
Tech
by
About this launch
A Premium, MFi and MagSafe, Charger Engineered for Travel.
0
reviews
971
followers
Follow for updates
Horizon Wireless Charger by
was hunted by
Chase Larson
in
Hardware
,
Crowdfunding
,
Tech
. Made by
Chase Larson
and
Reid Christopher Covington
. Featured on October 20th, 2022.
is not rated yet. This is Horizon Wireless Charger's first launch.
Upvotes
323
Comments
2
Day rank
#4
Week rank
#36
