Deals
Jobs
Discussions
Ship
Mentors
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Honk
Honk
Real-time messaging
Productivity
Tech
Honk is the new way to chat with your friends in real-time, with messages shown live as you type!
Fast, fun, private. Speak your mind and be yourself—it's a whole new way to chat.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Collect
Featured
2 hours ago
discussion
follow discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Alberto Antoniazzi
Hunter
designer
Really real-time messaging. Available now on iOS.
Upvote
Share
4h
Send