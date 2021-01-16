  1. Home
Telegram bot for Hacker News posts filtered by your keywords

A telegram bot that can send you Hacker News (https://news.ycombinator.com/) stories by keywords.
You specify a list of tags, for example "ai, tesla, musk" and it will start sending you all new stories matching those words.
Indie developer.
Hacker News (https://news.ycombinator.com/) is a great source of information and news about technology. But the top stories are not necessarily what _you_ would be interested in, and reading all the new submissions is like drinking from a fire hose. This is where this bot comes in: you create a list of keywords and it sends you only relevant news the moment they are submitted. The bot uses Telegram for delivery. It's a great messenger - incredibly fast, works on both desktop and mobile, shows previews for links. It also has "Instant View" feature, which is a great way to read web pages on mobile. The bot is completely free and without any ads. I made it for myself, but maybe somebody else will find it useful. Try it, it's quite an efficient (and addictive :) way to get your news.
