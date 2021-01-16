discussion
Solus Factor
Hunter
Indie developer.
🎈
Hacker News (https://news.ycombinator.com/) is a great source of information and news about technology. But the top stories are not necessarily what _you_ would be interested in, and reading all the new submissions is like drinking from a fire hose. This is where this bot comes in: you create a list of keywords and it sends you only relevant news the moment they are submitted. The bot uses Telegram for delivery. It's a great messenger - incredibly fast, works on both desktop and mobile, shows previews for links. It also has "Instant View" feature, which is a great way to read web pages on mobile. The bot is completely free and without any ads. I made it for myself, but maybe somebody else will find it useful. Try it, it's quite an efficient (and addictive :) way to get your news.
