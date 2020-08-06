  1. Home
Hiver is a Gmail-based customer service solution that helps teams collaborate on shared inboxes like services@, orders@. It helps teams collaborate better and ensure all queries are answered on time, by the right people.
Hiver targets helpdesk market with the launch of Analytics 2.0SAN JOSE, California and BANGALORE, India, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hiver on Wednesday announced its move to rebrand itself as a customer service solution with the launch of its new analytics platform. With this, Hiver, which has till now operated in the shared inbox space, has entered the billion dollar helpdesk software market.
Council Post: What Is Broken About Customer Experience Today?CEO and Co-Founder of - a Gmail-centric customer service solution for teams. The Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted our daily lives and health care systems, and businesses have borne the brunt, too. They've had to downsize operations, furlough employees and also put customer acquisition initiatives on hold.
Why your customer interactions need to break out of the helpdesk siloThe term helpdesk software, by definition, is used to describe software that helps you manage requests coming from customers. It is a reference to a real world desk in a physical office, manned by a team offering help to customers walking in. That it is a dedicated 'desk' for customer interactions ...
Your Helpdesk is a SiloThere. We said it. It's a safe haven of customer context that only 'agents' in your organization have the key to. For some reason, somewhere along the way we got okay with the fact that it's fine to lock out the rest of the organization from customer communication.
Niraj Ranjan Rout
Thanks for hunting us, Kevin! Hi Product Hunters, I’m Niraj, the co-founder, and CEO of Hiver. We at Hiver believe that customer service is everybody’s business; it isn’t restricted to a few teams alone. But most helpdesk software today don’t subscribe to that philosophy. They create silos in organizations and make it difficult for cross-team collaboration to happen. And, they spook customers out with ticket numbers and weirdly formatted emails. In short, helpdesks make customer service impersonal and less than useful. And that’s why we built Hiver - a Gmail-centric customer service solution. Hiver is the most effortless, natural way for teams to collaborate and manage customer emails right from Gmail. What’s in it for your customers? Well, because Hiver works within Gmail, emails sent using Hiver look just like regular emails. No weird formatting, no “very 90s” templates and fonts - your customers only see the response you want them to see. We’re also proud to introduce Hiver Analytics. Our brand new, powerful visual analytics suite helps teams track all key customer service metrics such as response and resolution times, customer satisfaction scores, and much more right from Gmail. Every report comes with an ‘Analyze’ button to help you deep-dive into your data. We’re also offering custom reports so that you can build reports based on your team’s requirements. In a nutshell, we’re here to make customer service more human. You can read our take on why we believe customer service needs to be reimagined here: https://hiverhq.com/your-helpdes... We'll be around all day answering questions about Hiver. We'd love to hear what you think!
Tejaswi R
Congratulations on the launch! Looking forward to try out Hiver analytics.
Himanshu Gupta
This is incredible. Congrats on the launch.
Manan Shah
This is by far the best gmail collaboration product we’ve ever used!
Amir Moin
Very happy to see this finally out. The end user UX (the emails and touch points that customers see) mostly goes out of the window with traditional customer service solution. I think Hiver is addressing a critical piece here.
