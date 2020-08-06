Discussion
Thanks for hunting us, Kevin! Hi Product Hunters, I’m Niraj, the co-founder, and CEO of Hiver. We at Hiver believe that customer service is everybody’s business; it isn’t restricted to a few teams alone. But most helpdesk software today don’t subscribe to that philosophy. They create silos in organizations and make it difficult for cross-team collaboration to happen. And, they spook customers out with ticket numbers and weirdly formatted emails. In short, helpdesks make customer service impersonal and less than useful. And that’s why we built Hiver - a Gmail-centric customer service solution. Hiver is the most effortless, natural way for teams to collaborate and manage customer emails right from Gmail. What’s in it for your customers? Well, because Hiver works within Gmail, emails sent using Hiver look just like regular emails. No weird formatting, no “very 90s” templates and fonts - your customers only see the response you want them to see. We’re also proud to introduce Hiver Analytics. Our brand new, powerful visual analytics suite helps teams track all key customer service metrics such as response and resolution times, customer satisfaction scores, and much more right from Gmail. Every report comes with an ‘Analyze’ button to help you deep-dive into your data. We’re also offering custom reports so that you can build reports based on your team’s requirements. In a nutshell, we’re here to make customer service more human. You can read our take on why we believe customer service needs to be reimagined here: https://hiverhq.com/your-helpdes... We'll be around all day answering questions about Hiver. We'd love to hear what you think!
This is incredible. Congrats on the launch.
This is by far the best gmail collaboration product we’ve ever used!
Very happy to see this finally out. The end user UX (the emails and touch points that customers see) mostly goes out of the window with traditional customer service solution. I think Hiver is addressing a critical piece here.
