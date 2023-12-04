Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Hitab
Hitab
Ranked #7 for today

Hitab

Elevate your new tab experience

HiTab is a browser extension dedicated to providing users with an elegant homepage. Various widgets help enhance productivity, with ChatGPT and Midjourney integration.
Launched in
Browser Extensions
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
 by
Hitab - a new tab with ChatGPT
About this launch
Hitab - a new tab with ChatGPT
Hitab - a new tab with ChatGPTHitab - Elevate Your New Tab Experience
451
followers
Hitab by
Hitab - a new tab with ChatGPT
was hunted by
James Jaden
in Browser Extensions, Chrome Extensions, Productivity. Made by
James Jaden
. Featured on December 5th, 2023.
Hitab - a new tab with ChatGPT
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Hitab - a new tab with ChatGPT's first launch.
Upvotes
361
Comments
39
Day rank
#7
Week rank
#12