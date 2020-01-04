Hiring tech talent remotely: 2019 trends
Insights from an online marketplace of offshore tech talent
Hiring
Hey Hunters! In 2019, remote work was on its rise and is now becoming mainstream. Working remotely is no longer a privilege of senior professionals or just a Millennial generation fad. Stripe has announced that its 5th work hub is going to be remote. Buffer concluded a survey where 99% of respondents mentioned they expect to be doing their work remotely for at least some time in the upcoming years. Companies looking to attract the best tech talent in 2020 will have to expand their geography. However, finding remote software engineers, especially for the first time, might be a challenging and risky task. Here at YouTeam, our mission is to guide fellow startups through the process of building strong remote tech teams of exceptional quality in a non-risky way. Concluding the yearly overview of our activities, we’ve analysed our operational data of 2019 to take the trends into account while building our growth strategy. We also decided to share these insights with you, fellow startup founders. The analysis is built on requests of YouTeam's customers, most of which are US and UK startups looking for tech talent outside of their location. What were they looking for in a remote developer in 2019? What is an average hourly rate in South America and Eastern Europe? What roles were to be filled in 2019? From your experience, which developers were in the highest demand in 2019 and will this change in 2020? Do let us know your opinion!
