Home
→
Product
→
Hireproof
Ranked #10 for today
Hireproof
Less bias, better hires, happier candidates
25% off any premium plan
•
Free Options
Stats
Hireproof, your personal interview assistant, turns any interviewer into a pro. For an experienced interviewer or hiring manager, Hireproof makes you less prone to bias and encourages better hiring decisions.
Launched in
Hiring
,
SaaS
,
Tech
by
Hireproof
About this launch
Hireproof
Less bias, better hires, happier candidates
0
reviews
23
followers
Hireproof by
Hireproof
was hunted by
Max Korpinen
in
Hiring
,
SaaS
,
Tech
. Made by
Max Korpinen
,
Niklas Klein
,
Nick Barth
and
Neea Ahlström
. Featured on October 11th, 2022.
Hireproof
is not rated yet. This is Hireproof's first launch.
Upvotes
22
Comments
4
Day rank
#10
Week rank
#50
Report