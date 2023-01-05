Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Hire Hoc
Hire Hoc

Hire Hoc

The AI powered hiring tool

Free Options
Transform Your Organization with the Power of AI-Assisted Recruiting. Generate Job Descriptions, Interview Questions, and more with the power of AI. | Sign up Free. | No Card Required.
Launched in Hiring, SaaS, Artificial Intelligence by
Hire Hoc
About this launch
Hire Hoc
Hire HocThe AI Powered Hiring Tool
Hire Hoc by
Hire Hoc
was hunted by
Abhishek Mishra
in Hiring, SaaS, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Abhishek Mishra
. Featured on January 5th, 2023.
Hire Hoc
is not rated yet. This is Hire Hoc's first launch.
