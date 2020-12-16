  1. Home
Hippo Video Greetings

Unlimited personalized Christmas video greetings for free

Web App
Productivity
Sales
+ 3
#2 Product of the DayToday
Attention all customer-facing folks! 👨‍💻👩‍💻
It’s time to add a personal touch to your Christmas wishes by sending personalized video greetings.
Bring your holiday greetings to life with videos now.
No signup required. Send unlimited video greetings for free.
12 Reviews5.0/5
Misson Terminator
🎈
Explore things..
Personalization is nice..
Nikhil Premanandan
Maker
Head of Marketing at Hippo Video
@misson_terminator Thanks for your review.
Evgeniya ShalenkoInternational marketer. Startup advisor
Great and timely idea)))) Thanks and good luck)
Nikhil Premanandan
Maker
Head of Marketing at Hippo Video
@evgeniya_shalenko Thanks Evgeniya. Let me know if you have any questions.
Saketa Chilukuri
Right on time to make this season more special. Templates are so cool and beautiful.
Nikhil Premanandan
Maker
Head of Marketing at Hippo Video
@saketa_chilukuri Absolutely! Did you try them all?
Saketa Chilukuri
@nykontym Yes, I have already mailed my greetings to a few of my contacts. They loved it and the idea of name personalization and tracking is a great addition.
Linda YoungHead of Sales
Cool idea!
