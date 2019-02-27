Hippo Video
DIY video personalization platform for marketing and sales
Hippo Video is the first cloud-based DIY video personalization platform to send personalized video campaigns, manage sales workflows and track them to close sales effectively.
- Pros:
One of the best video personalization platform we use. (Almost every second day)Cons:
None right now
I’m able to do the following with great speed and flexibility:
Annotation tools
- Being able to add a description
- Being able to use my own branding
- Gmail extension: you can add the video right there in your email
- Notification when email has been opened and when video has been watched
- Categories: I can keep my videos for different people and clients in their own category
- Users: I can give collaborators access as well as restrict them to certain categories
- Ability to host it on my own domainNivedha Sridhar has used this product for one month.
- Pros:
Video management platformCons:
It would be great if Hippo comes up with their own mobile app
Pro editing features, hosting of all the videos, importing an existing video option, create a gif from a video, users adding, storage facility, acting as a video player (along with player customization), custom domain option, awesome call to action designs to a video, sending a link to an user or client for creating a video testimonial or screen record without any sign up, superbly fast video rendering and many more.Ganesh Selva has used this product for one month.