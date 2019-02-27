Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Hippo Video

Hippo Video

DIY video personalization platform for marketing and sales

get it
#3 Product of the DayToday

Hippo Video is the first cloud-based DIY video personalization platform to send personalized video campaigns, manage sales workflows and track them to close sales effectively. Sign up now and get 20% off on Monthly plan and 40% off on Yearly plan. *Exclusive for Product Hunt Community*

Reviews

KayAnna Kirby
Nivedha Sridhar
Vijay Bharath Sitrarasan
 +12 reviews
View all 5 reviews → 
Helpful
  • Nivedha Sridhar
    Nivedha SridharProduct Marketing, Facilio
    Pros: 

    One of the best video personalization platform we use. (Almost every second day)

    Cons: 

    None right now

    I’m able to do the following with great speed and flexibility:

    Annotation tools
    - Being able to add a description
    - Being able to use my own branding
    - Gmail extension: you can add the video right there in your email
    - Notification when email has been opened and when video has been watched
    - Categories: I can keep my videos for different people and clients in their own category
    - Users: I can give collaborators access as well as restrict them to certain categories
    - Ability to host it on my own domain

    Nivedha Sridhar has used this product for one month.
    Comments (1)
  • Ganesh Selva
    Ganesh Selva
    Pros: 

    Video management platform

    Cons: 

    It would be great if Hippo comes up with their own mobile app

    Pro editing features, hosting of all the videos, importing an existing video option, create a gif from a video, users adding, storage facility, acting as a video player (along with player customization), custom domain option, awesome call to action designs to a video, sending a link to an user or client for creating a video testimonial or screen record without any sign up, superbly fast video rendering and many more.

    Ganesh Selva has used this product for one month.
    Comments (0)

Discussion

Hunter
Kevin William David
Kevin William David
Makers
Karthi Mariappan S
Karthi Mariappan S
Nilam
Nilam
Srinivasan S
Srinivasan S
Varun Teja Chilukuri
Varun Teja Chilukuri
Nikhil Premanandan
Nikhil Premanandan
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Karthi Mariappan S
Karthi Mariappan SMaker@karthimariappan · CEO @ Hippo Video
Hello PH! I’m Karthi Mariappan, CEO of Hippo Video. Thanks @kevin for hunting us. The year 2019 kickstarted on the right note with Video Personalization scoring a huge hit for us. All thanks to the team for building a world-class video personalization product for businesses. Companies have already started adopting videos to communicate. With Hippo Video, marketing and sales teams will be able to create and send mass personalized video email campaigns at scale, to book more meetings, track opportunities, and close more deals effectively. Personalized videos can be useful in maximizing email marketing conversions for campaigns. Such personalization techniques will merge data and video to deliver exceptional experiences that wow customers, and produce higher ROI. Using Hippo Video, high growth sales and marketing teams no longer have to use multiple tools for different stages of a video. Businesses can achieve the following: - Send personalized video email campaigns at scale and track their complete performance. - Personalize your video and thumbnail by inserting merge fields and images. - Send & track videos from Gmail & Outlook. - Generate leads through configurable In-Video Call-To-Actions or In-Video Custom-CRM Forms. - Book more meetings via In-Video-Meeting links. - Sync lead information from the videos directly to your CRM. Also, you can manage your leads by importing your contacts from CRM to Hippo Video. - Get real-time notifications on how your videos are performing. - Customize your video player to match your brand. - Collaborate with your video recipients via Comments/Reviews within the video itself. - Integrated with popular marketing & sales tools and platforms. - Front-of-the-line phone and email support. We’d love your feedback and happy to answer your questions! 😀 Sign up now and get 20% off on Monthly plan and 40% off on Yearly plan. Exclusive for Product Hunt Community
Upvote (6)·
Daniel Kempe
Daniel KempePro@danielkempe · CEO @ Quuu.co
Congrats on the launch guys :-)
Upvote (4)·
Nivas Ravichandran
Nivas Ravichandran@nivasravi · Product Marketing - Freshsales CRM
Congratulations on the launch team. Is this similar to Bonjoro App?
Upvote (2)·
Nilam Chand Jain
Nilam Chand Jain@nilam_chand_jain · Co-Founder @Hippo Video
@nivasravi Bonjoro is only 1:1 sales video. While Hippo Video does provide 1:1 sales videos and much more with its marketing, sales, support and campaign workflows. What we are hunted today here is for DIY in-video personalization at scale - this is first its kind
Upvote (4)·
Santhosh Raj
Santhosh Raj@santhosh_raj
Its so simple to make short videos quick for product explanations or promos. Pros: Love video creation and editing Cons: Nothing as of now. Need to explore a lot. ☺️
Upvote (2)·
Ram Gangisetty
Ram Gangisetty@projectpupil
Does it integrate with any e-commerce platform?
Upvote ·
Nilam
NilamMaker@nilamchand · Co-Founder @Hippo Wiz
@projectpupil we provide the embed snippet APIs but out of integration with e-commerce platform isn't yet provided.
Upvote (1)·