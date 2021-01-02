Deals
Hijack Your Feed
Hijack Your Feed
Replace Twitter ads with tasks from your todo list
Replace twitter ads with tasks from your todo list
an hour ago
discussion
follow discussion
1 Review
5.0/5
Rodolfo Rosini
Hunter
CEO, UNDEAD
One of the best designers in the world strikes again
13h
Jason Yuan
Maker
@rodolfor
you're too kind! this was a collaborative effort with
@dlouhy
and Omar Rizwan!
13h
