Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Highlights.Email
Highlights.Email
Export Kobo Highlights via Email
Visit
Upvote 55
A quick and easy way to export your highlights and annotations from your Kobo eReader. It removes the need to connect your Kobo to your computer with a cable and fiddle with databases just to export your latest book highlights.
Free
Launch tags:
eBook Reader
•
Email
•
Productivity
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Highlights.Email
Export Kobo Highlights via Email
Follow
55
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Highlights.Email by
Highlights.Email
was hunted by
Kavith Kamaraj
in
eBook Reader
,
Email
,
Productivity
. Made by
Kavith Kamaraj
. Featured on April 20th, 2025.
Highlights.Email
is not rated yet. This is Highlights.Email's first launch.