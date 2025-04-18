Subscribe
Export Kobo Highlights via Email
A quick and easy way to export your highlights and annotations from your Kobo eReader. It removes the need to connect your Kobo to your computer with a cable and fiddle with databases just to export your latest book highlights.
About this launch
Export Kobo Highlights via Email
Highlights.Email by
Highlights.Email
was hunted by
Kavith Kamaraj
in eBook Reader, Email, Productivity. Made by
Kavith Kamaraj
. Featured on April 20th, 2025.
