Hidden Bar
Hidden Bar
Hide menubar items
Hidden Bar lets you hide menu bar items to give your Mac a cleaner look.
Features:
- Launch at login
- Auto-hide after 5/10/15/30/60 seconds
- Show/hide with global shortcut
- Full menu bar mode
- RTL languages supported
Mac
Open Source
GitHub
Hidden Bar
Hidden Bar
Hide menubar items
Hidden Bar by
Hidden Bar
was hunted by
Chris Messina
Mac
Open Source
GitHub
. Featured on July 11th, 2022.
Hidden Bar
is not rated yet. This is Hidden Bar's first launch.
