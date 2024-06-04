Launches
Hi.Events
Hi.Events
Open-source alternative to Eventbrite & Tito
Introducing Hi.Events 🌟 An open-source, feature-packed event management platform. Perfect for all events, from conferences to yoga classes 🧘 Say goodbye to crazy service fees, and take back control of your events and data 🚀
Events
Open Source
GitHub
Hi.Events
Hi.Events
Open-source alternative to Eventbrite & Tito
Hi.Events by
Hi.Events
was hunted by
Hamza Afzal Butt
Events
Open Source
GitHub
Dave Earley
. Featured on June 28th, 2024.
Hi.Events
is not rated yet. This is Hi.Events's first launch.
