HeySpace is a new team collaboration app that combines Trello and Slack features in one tool. Manage tasks, track the progress and discuss all the assignments without jumping between two or more tools!
HeySpace is 100% free - helps your team to reduce meetings to minimum and keeps everybody up-to-date!
Reviews
- Pros:
Amazingly enhances collaboration with my team!Cons:
Needs mobile version.
It's a great collaboration tool. We use it to improve processes at our company and it works well. And it's free.
It has many useful features and the design is fancy.Kate Kurzawska has used this product for one month.
- Pros:
Trello + Slack in one place, convenient designCons:
No search through messages, yet :(
The concept of connecting Trello and Slack looks awesome, most of us switch between Slack & project management app. Messages' search is my favourite Slack's feature so looking forward to seeing this option here, as well :)Matt Pliszka has used this product for one day.