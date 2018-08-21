Log InSign up
 

HeySpace

If Trello and Slack had a baby - new team collaboration app

HeySpace is a new team collaboration app that combines Trello and Slack features in one tool. Manage tasks, track the progress and discuss all the assignments without jumping between two or more tools!

HeySpace is 100% free - helps your team to reduce meetings to minimum and keeps everybody up-to-date!

  Kate Kurzawska
    Pros: 

    Amazingly enhances collaboration with my team!

    Cons: 

    Needs mobile version.

    It's a great collaboration tool. We use it to improve processes at our company and it works well. And it's free.

    It has many useful features and the design is fancy.

    Kate Kurzawska has used this product for one month.
  Matt Pliszka
    Pros: 

    Trello + Slack in one place, convenient design

    Cons: 

    No search through messages, yet :(

    The concept of connecting Trello and Slack looks awesome, most of us switch between Slack & project management app. Messages' search is my favourite Slack's feature so looking forward to seeing this option here, as well :)

    Matt Pliszka has used this product for one day.
Ola RybackaHunter@pidzuchna · Social media freak, blogger
The days of switching between task management app and messaging software are over! That's why we create HeySpace - to have everything we need in one app. HeySpace is entirely free. Why? We created it because of the lacks of features in Trello and Slack. It was meant to be our internal collaboration channel, but then, we decided to share it with the broader audience and help other teams collaborate smoother. One we appreciate from the new users is their feedback. 🙏 What are the features that make HeySpace stand out from the competitors? 🌌Enhanced public and private workspaces combining boards from Trello and message channels from Slack in one view, 🚀 Creating instant tasks from messages, ☄️ Sticky notes board... And many, many more! I'm here to answer all your questions - sign up for your free account and enjoy the enhanced team collaboration! 🛰️
Matt Pliszka@matt_pliszka · discovering SaaS apps at pickSaaS.com
Works smoothly, and it's really Trello + Slack packed within one product. Looking forward to messages' search and more integrations with other apps/software!
Ola RybackaHunter@pidzuchna · Social media freak, blogger
@matt_pliszka Thanks for the comment! They're in progress, so please stay tuned for the updates!
Wiktor Sobolak

What are the pricing plans with it?
What are the pricing plans with it?
Ola RybackaHunter@pidzuchna · Social media freak, blogger
@wiktor_sobolak There aren't any pricing plans - the tool is entirely free to use! One we appreciate is users' feedback 🙏
SkiX@skix123
Hi, do you have any features roadmap you can share?
Ola RybackaHunter@pidzuchna · Social media freak, blogger
@skix123 Sure! You'll find the full list of features on HeySpace website :)
Paweł KijkoMaker@klewer8 · Pawel Kijko, Klewer, Poland
Hey.Space solves various problems because it provides many possibilities: - Standardized work with all teams – focusing work on communication projects with all teams in one application. - Communication with outsourcing companies – thanks to the feature of separate Workspaces you have the possibility to create task communicator for outside companies. This way, you can easily hold conversations and define tasks. - The reference to popular Trello, task and project management software, gives you the benefits of using such tool, including the fact that in your work you can use Kanban method. - Your employees can participate in multiple projects at the same time, including inner projects as well as those carried out with outside companies. Focusing work on just one dashboard – it’s possible to finish all your work in one tool!
