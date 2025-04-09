Launches
HeyGen x Hubspot Integration
HeyGen x Hubspot Integration
Automate personalized videos at scale
Visit
Upvote 64
Automatically generate personalized videos at scale using HeyGen and HubSpot. Use dynamic fields to tailor content, then embed videos across emails, workflows, and campaigns to boost engagement, conversions, and customer experience.
Payment Required
Launch tags:
Email Marketing
•
Marketing
•
Artificial Intelligence
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
About this launch
HeyGen x Hubspot Integration
Automate personalized videos at scale
Follow
64
Points
3
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
HeyGen x Hubspot Integration by
HeyGen x Hubspot Integration
was hunted by
Holly Xiao
in
Email Marketing
,
Marketing
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
kevin raheja
and
Kara Susvilla
. Featured on April 11th, 2025.
HeyGen x Hubspot Integration
is not rated yet. This is HeyGen x Hubspot Integration 's first launch.