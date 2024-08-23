  • Subscribe
    AI-Powered Pair Programming Friend! ✨

    Hey is a free and open-source CLI tool for Linux, Mac, and Windows users that seamlessly integrates powerful Large Language Models (LLMs) for a delightful development experience. Hit it with your issues and bugs and let it shine with solutions! 💡
    Developer Tools
    Artificial Intelligence
    Hey!AI-Powered Pair Programming Friend! ✨
    19
    Sadra Yahyapour
    Sadra Yahyapour
    Featured on August 24th, 2024.
    Hey! is rated 5/5 by 2 users. This is Hey!'s first launch.
