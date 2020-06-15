HEY
Ryan Hoover
Pro
I had the pleasure of getting an early walkthrough with @jasonfried last month. I'm very impressed with the level of detail and creative thinking that went into Hey. It's deserving of the hype rn.
Hunter
The email reinvented by those that brought use Basecamp, maybe the best well-thought tool to manage teamwork, where each detail is there for a reason. So Hey changes a lot of what we have learned about email, something feels rather different, but knowing that all is there for a reason, why not embrace it? Invites being sent to all those that requested for an invitation today
@themiguelamador ha what about those that requested an invite months ago?
Hunter
@jmitch @themiguelamador Same.
@themiguelamador hey would love to try out this new NOT email tool called Hey
@themiguelamador Emailed for a code on may 21st. Haven't had anything through yet.
I'm thinking all the product hunt folks who comment, upvote and dig this idea should get an invite :)
I'm a simple man. I see Jason Fried and DHH, I upvote.
