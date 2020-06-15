  1. Home
We didn’t reinvent the wheel, only email.

#1 Product of the DayToday
Email deserves a dust off. A renovation. Modernized for the way we email today.
With HEY, we’ve done just that. It’s a redo, a rethink, a simplified, potent reintroduction of email. A fresh start, the way it should be.
Meet the Big Tech critic behind Hey, Basecamp's radical new email platformSilicon Valley has plenty of critics, but not many of them are tech company founders. Fewer still regularly tweet about breaking up Google, quitting Facebook, and holding Tesla to account for its Autopilot failures. No wonder David Heinemeier Hansson, cofounder and CTO of Basecamp and creator of web application framework Ruby on Rails, has over 400,000 Twitter followers.
How we acquired HEY.comBack on June 9, 2018, I cold emailed help@hey.com: Curious... Would you entertain an offer to sell hey.com? I'd like to use it for something I'm working on, and willing to make you a strong offer. Let me know. Thanks! And that's where it all began.
Hey is a wildly opinionated new email service from the makers of BasecampIf you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement. With the world now in a seemingly permanent state of crisis, you may not be in the market for a new email address. And why would you be?
Ryan Hoover
Pro
I had the pleasure of getting an early walkthrough with @jasonfried last month. I'm very impressed with the level of detail and creative thinking that went into Hey. It's deserving of the hype rn.
Max
Really hoping it goes out of "influencer only" stage soon, looks great!
Miguel Amador
Hunter
The email reinvented by those that brought use Basecamp, maybe the best well-thought tool to manage teamwork, where each detail is there for a reason. So Hey changes a lot of what we have learned about email, something feels rather different, but knowing that all is there for a reason, why not embrace it? Invites being sent to all those that requested for an invitation today
Justin Mitchell
@themiguelamador ha what about those that requested an invite months ago?
Miguel Amador
Hunter
@jmitch Today the team announced they are sending out the invitations. Still waiting for mine.
Pettrie de Bondt
@themiguelamador hey would love to try out this new NOT email tool called Hey
Primer
@themiguelamador Emailed for a code on may 21st. Haven't had anything through yet.
Alexander Kaplan
I'm thinking all the product hunt folks who comment, upvote and dig this idea should get an invite :)
Josh Lewis!
I'm a simple man. I see Jason Fried and DHH, I upvote.
