Hexometer™ Website Hygiene Attendant

Website audit and monitoring platform based on AI technology

Based on AI technology the Hexometer™ hygiene attendant periodically scans over 2800 data points on your website to make sure your digital assets are in pristine condition. It will also give you tips and tricks on how to improve your website’s hygiene.
Hey Hunters! :) We are excited to announce that after hard work and huge amounts of data analyzed, we launched the first version of the Website Hygiene Attendant. The attendant continuously checks your website and informs you in case of any erosion to its health. We are still working on the Hexometer engine to help improve the online visibility of the websites monitored by our system. Stay tuned by using the free trial at Hexometer.com! We will be happy to answer all your questions.
Great work and congrats on the launch!
Website Hygiene? this is something new and something extremely important!!
