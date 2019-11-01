Hexometer™ Website Hygiene Attendant
Website audit and monitoring platform based on AI technology
#1 Product of the DayToday
Stepan Aslanyan
Maker
Pro
Hey Hunters! :) We are excited to announce that after hard work and huge amounts of data analyzed, we launched the first version of the Website Hygiene Attendant. The attendant continuously checks your website and informs you in case of any erosion to its health. We are still working on the Hexometer engine to help improve the online visibility of the websites monitored by our system. Stay tuned by using the free trial at Hexometer.com! We will be happy to answer all your questions.
Great work and congrats on the launch!
Website Hygiene? this is something new and something extremely important!!
