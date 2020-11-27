discussion
Stepan Aslanyan
Maker
CEO @hexometer
Hey, Product Hunters! 👏 Stepan here, CEO & Co-Founder of Hexometer Hexometer 2.0 has just gone live and brings a new UI, new features, new plans and a very special Black Friday promotion to celebrate the launch. Unlike traditional uptime monitoring which just tells you if your homepage is up, we provide comprehensive monitoring of: 👉Availability (uptime) 👉Performance (website page load speed) 👉User experience (cross device UI issues & spellcheck / grammar (EN/FR/DE) ) 👉SEO (on-page issues that affect organic traffic) 👉Health (broken links, JS & server errors, W3C issues) 👉Security (ensuring you follow best practices) Because Hexometer is cloud-based you can get setup in minutes with no code changes required to get comprehensive peace of mind as Hexometer continually checks your website for issues before they affect your customers. We created a short video to explain what’s new in Hexometer 2.0 as well as our special flash promo to celebrate the launch. We are launching two very special promotions to celebrate the launch: A lifetime deal on our agency plans (featuring 10,15 or 20 websites all stackable), which equates to just $15 per website for a lifetime of next-gen monitoring. And We also have a 50% discount on our already discounted regular annual plans, which start at just $60/year to get peace of mind for two websites. We have a free plan you can check out and look forward to your feedback. Happy to answer any questions and suggestions you may have!
I have used Hexometer for testing our products and it's definitely one of the best ones in the industry. Great job!
@mariam_grigoryan1 Thank you! ;)
Cool, really useful!
@bogdan_ionita Thank you! ;)
Awesome! What's new from 1.0?
@ashotarzumanyan One of the core new feature is User experience monitoring (cross device UI issues & spellcheck/grammar ) and many new tools and updates.
Good job 👏