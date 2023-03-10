  1. Home
Hexofy
Hexofy

Capture data from any page, like magic

Say goodbye to copy-pasting with super simple 1-click web scraping you can use anywhere from your browser.
Launched in Chrome Extensions, Productivity
Hexofy
Hexofy
HexofyCapture data from any page, like magic.
Hexofy by
Hexofy
was hunted by
Stepan Aslanyan
in Chrome Extensions, Productivity. Made by
Stepan Aslanyan
,
Lusine Danielyan
,
Chris Closset
,
Gevorg Balyan
,
Narek Aspaturyan
,
Vahe Sargsyan
,
Hayk Ghukasyan
,
Veronika Jaghinyan
,
Viktor Manukyan
and
Luiza Poladyan
. Featured on March 10th, 2023.
Hexofy
is not rated yet. This is Hexofy's first launch.
