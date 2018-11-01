Hers is your health, in your hands.
Accessible healthcare, now in your hands. medical grade products delivered to your door to help solve your biggest skin, hair, and sex concerns.
Around the web
A startup that ships Viagra and hair-loss treatments for men now wants to help women, too. Known as Hers, the brand will offer skin, hair, and sexual wellness products including Addyi, a sexual dysfunction medication for women.
Business Insider
Men's wellness startup HIMS has launched a line of women's health products called HERS. HIMS has a new women's brand offering birth control, the 'female viagra,' shampoo, skin care and more.
TechCrunch
Hims Launches Hers, A Direct-To-Consumer Site Selling Birth Control And Other Drugs. Men's wellness brand Hims is launching a sister brand, Hers, selling acne creams, vitamins and one medication that's faced a fair share of controversy.
Forbes
Does Wellness Begin in the Bedroom? New entrants in the self-care business go beyond skin care and sound baths to market sexual solutions to women.
Nytimes
Julie Delanoy
Oh nice! @andrewdudum, could you tell us more about Hers? I see you're offering birth control, no insurance needed. How did you manage to set a reasonable price? What was the process in selecting the 10 brands you're offering?
andrewdudum 🚀
@syswarren hey Julie! we are offering 10 different generic birth controls. By taking out all of the cost associated with physical doctors offices, waiting rooms, pharmacies etc. we were able to pass all of that savings over to you. So instead of having to pay for a doctors visit, co-pays, high deductible insurance plans etc., you get access to doctors, adjusted treatment plans 24/7 access to talk AND the medicines for a really reasonable price. We picked the birth controls that make up 80%+ of the current market that women use so we could hopefully offer an option to women who can't access it or to those who have trouble paying, picking it up or renewing it! Thanks for asking. -- Andrew
Emily Hodgins
Smart move from the Hims team. @andrewdudum was Hers something you always knew you were going to launch - or was it a more recent inspiration?
andrewdudum 🚀
@ems_hodge To be totally honest, I wish we could claim it was a genius strategy from day zero, but in reality it was the brain child of our incredible team. The majority of the Hims executive team, and managers are women. Early on (even before we launched Hims) our female executives made it very clear it was a requirement we eventually offered a similar service to women. Although most people think access to women's "wellness" is abundant, when you actually look at the ability for a woman to get REAL medicine online, and on her time, and with her own decision making, it's non existent. We're excited to offer a transparent platform that respects women by giving them the choice and a path to talk with doctors on their time and in their own way. Thanks for asking! -- Andrew
