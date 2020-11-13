Herald is a collaborative repository for user feedback. We help product and customer teams work together to grow revenue by painting a full picture of user problems. Start a free 14-day trial today, and use code PHLAUNCH to get 25% off the first 6 months.
Hi PH, Today, we're launching Herald (https://www.heraldhq.com), a collaborative repository for user feedback. We help product and customer teams work together to grow revenue by painting a full picture of user problems. After hundreds of conversations with product, customer success/support, and sales leaders, we noticed a pattern of problems around user feedback: - It's scattered across tools like Zendesk, Gmail, Front, Intercom, Salesforce, and more. - Customer Success and Sales teams dislike using Google Forms (too clunky) or Slack (too ephemeral) to submit user feedback to product teams. - PMs are overwhelmed by the time and energy it takes to analyze user feedback. - It's painful or impossible to quantify what an important customer segment wants. Herald is the first product that solves these problems through collaboration between product and customer teams: ✅ It's the easiest way for any team member to submit user feedback, right from the apps they use to talk to customers (think 2-3 keystrokes). ✅ Product teams have a single source of truth for user feedback with robust tools to organize it. ✅ Customer-facing teams can review the status of requests from a given account. ✅ Enriching feedback with customer attributes makes it easy to answer questions like "What are the most popular requests across our highest-paying customers?" And coming in the next 45 days: ✅ Discussions about customer problems happen right where the feedback lives, so that it's not lost on Slack or email threads. ✅ Customer teams will be reminded of any open questions the next time they talk to the customer. 🔥 Exclusive offer: Get a 14-day free trial today. If you sign up for a paid plan before November 30th, use promo code **PHLAUNCH** to get 25% off the first 6 months. 🔥 We love dogfooding Herald ourselves, so please post any feedback you have here, or reach out to us directly at hello@heraldhq.com!
What I really love with Herald is how easy it is to get my colleagues to collect feedback from client, and at the same time closing the loop with reporting back when integrating with Clubhouse. Also, the founders are super agile and really listens to needs and feature requests