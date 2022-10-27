Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
HENRY Talent
Ranked #15 for today
HENRY Talent
Access LatAm's vetted engineers for free
Visit
Upvote 3
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
We recruit and train the best developers and data scientists in LatAm! Our platform let you find your ideal candidate immediately and you will be able to interview/ hire and start working in less than 24 hrs for free.
Launched in
Hiring
,
Tech
,
Remote Work
by
HENRY Talent
Zendesk for Startups
Ad
Build a better customer experience with 6 months free.
About this launch
HENRY Talent
Access LatAm's vetted engineers for free
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
HENRY Talent by
HENRY Talent
was hunted by
Martin Borchardt
in
Hiring
,
Tech
,
Remote Work
. Made by
Martin Borchardt
and
Luz Borchardt
. Featured on October 28th, 2022.
HENRY Talent
is not rated yet. This is HENRY Talent's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#15
Week rank
#171
Report