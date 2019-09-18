Hendricks Horatio

Meet Horatio, the Old-Timey 'Smart' Speaker From Hendrick's Gin The tech news you almost definitely heard about this week was Apple's unveiling of the iPhone 11, a characteristically sleek, user-friendly gadget meant to make your life as modern and efficient as possible. What you might not have heard about was the release of Horatio, a very genteel, relatively smart speaker from the creators of Hendrick's Gin.