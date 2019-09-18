Log InSign up
Hendricks Horatio

Hendricks, the gin company has launched a smart speaker

Created as a delightful counterpoint to today's banal and predictable voice-activated speakers (yawn), Horatio the surprise and unpredictability that mass-produced modern electronics fail to deliver.
Hendrick's (yes, the gin company) launches wacky smart speakerI bet your smart speaker doesn't have a martini glass holder. Hendrick's, a company known primarily for producing gin, is seeking to remedy that with Horatio - a smart, voice-activated speaker with a design like no other speaker on the market. Horatio is made out of brass, copper, and leather, and looks like something out of a steampunk novel.
Discussion
Emily Snowdon (née Hodgins)
Hunter
Pro
This feels like an April's Fools but it's September.... and I really want it!! 🍸
Upvote (1)Share
Aaron O'Leary
@ejsnowdon Are you wiling to cough up the price haha?
UpvoteShare
Emily Snowdon (née Hodgins)
Hunter
Pro
@aaronoleary hmmm maybe one for the wish list.
UpvoteShare
Emily Snowdon (née Hodgins)
Hunter
Pro
@aaronoleary (from Mashable) - "The company didn't really share many details about the speaker's technical side, except for the fact that it responds in a "delightful British accent." But here's the kicker: the speaker won't actually respond to your queries in a meaningful way. "Horatio is a far-more sophisticated device that’s utterly independent of anything you may ask of it – indeed, you never know exactly what Horatio may say," - I love it even more.
Upvote (1)Share
Aaron O'Leary
@ejsnowdon This already beats out every other smart speaker on the market. I WISH my google Home would respond "hamburger" to me asking the time. I need this
UpvoteShare
Emily Snowdon (née Hodgins)
Hunter
Pro
@aaronoleary maybe we can pool our resources and time share owning one
UpvoteShare