Hendricks Horatio

Discussion
Emily Snowdon (née Hodgins)
Hunter
Pro
This feels like an April's Fools but it's September.... and I really want it!! 🍸
@ejsnowdon Are you wiling to cough up the price haha?
@aaronoleary hmmm maybe one for the wish list.
@aaronoleary (from Mashable) - "The company didn't really share many details about the speaker's technical side, except for the fact that it responds in a "delightful British accent." But here's the kicker: the speaker won't actually respond to your queries in a meaningful way. "Horatio is a far-more sophisticated device that’s utterly independent of anything you may ask of it – indeed, you never know exactly what Horatio may say," - I love it even more.
@ejsnowdon This already beats out every other smart speaker on the market. I WISH my google Home would respond "hamburger" to me asking the time. I need this
@aaronoleary maybe we can pool our resources and time share owning one
