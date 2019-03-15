Hemlock automatically aggregates all the stuff your competitors do online and lets you analyze and explore it through a simple, calendar interface including social media shares, videos, blog posts, podcasts, and email campaigns.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Gregg BlanchardMaker@greggblanchard
Hi Product Hunt! Gregg from Hemlock here. Excited to share this tool and once again grateful that a tool like PH exists to help creators like us get the word out a gather such priceless feedback. Hemlock in a nutshell is a tool that aggregates all the little bits of digital marketing that are publicly available on the web and then instead of making charts or graphs or reports, it recreates the way all those things were planned and organized in the first place by that brand: a content calendar. A marketer at the day job, there had always been this disconnect between how I plan our own marketing - a calendar - and how I tried to keep tabs on my competitors' marketing - individuals feeds or my inbox or a dashboard in other tools. It's been amazingly insightful for my own marketing efforts and fun to get it out there so others can use it too. Would love any/all feedback. Thanks so much!
Upvote Share·