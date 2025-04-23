Launches
Helsa Health
Helsa Health
Your personalized metabolic health coach
Visit
Helsa is your personalized metabolic health coach—track diet, sleep, stress, activity, body, and blood markers. Get holistic, personlized, AI-driven science backed guidance to manage blood sugar, weight, and conditions like prediabetes, obesity etc.
Launch tags:
Health & Fitness
Artificial Intelligence
Health
was hunted by
Daniel from Helsa
in
Health & Fitness
Artificial Intelligence
Health
. Made by
Daniel from Helsa
. Featured on April 29th, 2025.
