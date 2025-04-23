Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Helsa Health
Helsa Health

Helsa Health

Your personalized metabolic health coach
Helsa is your personalized metabolic health coach—track diet, sleep, stress, activity, body, and blood markers. Get holistic, personlized, AI-driven science backed guidance to manage blood sugar, weight, and conditions like prediabetes, obesity etc.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Health & FitnessArtificial IntelligenceHealth

Meet the team

Helsa Health gallery image
Helsa Health gallery image
Helsa Health gallery image
Helsa Health gallery image
Helsa Health gallery image
Helsa Health gallery image
Helsa Health gallery image
Helsa Health gallery image
About this launch
Helsa Health
Helsa Health
Your Personalized Metabolic Health Coach
78
Points
Point chart
6
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Helsa Health by
Helsa Health
was hunted by
Daniel from Helsa
in Health & Fitness, Artificial Intelligence, Health. Made by
Daniel from Helsa
. Featured on April 29th, 2025.
Helsa Health
is not rated yet. This is Helsa Health's first launch.