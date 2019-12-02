Helpwise
Shared inbox for your team email addresses
#5 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Gaurav Sharma
Maker
Hiring
Hey fellow Product Hunters, I'm the founder & CEO of a digital products company called SaaS Labs where we built B2B products based on theme 'Remote, Cloud and Automation'. We have couple of successful products in the market. As our team started to grow, we felt the need of having a shared inbox for our different teams like support, sales ops, finance, HR and so on. We tried everything in the market but were not satisfied with what we found in the market - those products were either too expensive or too confusing. So, we built something in-house to handle our team emails. And, our team LOVED it. Our managers helped us build analytics so it made this product even more useful. We feel that there must be 1000s of teams just like ours who will find Helpwise useful. So, we are publicly opening this up for everyone. In the near future, we will be adding more features and integrations. We are looking forward to onboard you, get useful feedback & suggestions from your end to make Helpwise more useful every day. Let me know if you have any questions. P.S. I know that we will get questions like how are we different from other players in the market. For differentiation, we have focused on 2 things: 1) Easy of use 2) Pricing model
Upvote (2)Share