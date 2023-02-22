Products
Ranked #2 for today

HelpHub by CommandBar

10x more helpful help docs, in-app, with AI

Free
Make help content searchable in-app, supercharged with AI. HelpHub is 3 things: semantic search across your help docs, instant answers to frequently asked questions via AI, and a beautiful in-app widget for displaying it all.
Launched in Design Tools, User Experience, SaaS by
CommandBar
About this launch
CommandBar
CommandBarSearch Widget for Web Apps: Delight your users, remove UX friction
10reviews
801
followers
HelpHub by CommandBar by
CommandBar
was hunted by
James Evans
in Design Tools, User Experience, SaaS. Made by
James Evans
,
Gareth Wilson
,
Gus
,
Richard Freling
,
Vinay
,
Shannon McIntosh
,
Tyler Wanlass
,
Jared Luxenberg
,
Kyle Patel
and
Pia Leung
. Featured on February 23rd, 2023.
CommandBar
is rated 5/5 by 10 users. It first launched on August 31st, 2022.
