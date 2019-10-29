Deals
Hellvetica
Hellvetica
It's like helvetica but with terrifyingly bad kerning
A refreshed look for Helvetica right in time for Halloween, it's Helvetica but with nightmare inducing kerning
an hour ago
Hellvetica is a horrific take on the famous typeface
Earlier this year, Monotype lovingly updated its classic Helvetica typeface for the 21st century. The company redrew almost 40,000 of Helvetica's characters as part of the Helvetica Now revamp in an attempt to make the typeface feel nicer to read and to work better at smaller sizes.
Aaron O'Leary
This must be both frustrating and terrifying for designers everywhere
Ryan Hoover
So troll 👏🏼
