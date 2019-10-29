Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Hellvetica

Hellvetica

It's like helvetica but with terrifyingly bad kerning

A refreshed look for Helvetica right in time for Halloween, it's Helvetica but with nightmare inducing kerning
Hellvetica is a horrific take on the famous typefaceEarlier this year, Monotype lovingly updated its classic Helvetica typeface for the 21st century. The company redrew almost 40,000 of Helvetica's characters as part of the Helvetica Now revamp in an attempt to make the typeface feel nicer to read and to work better at smaller sizes.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
This must be both frustrating and terrifying for designers everywhere
Upvote (2)Share
Ryan Hoover
Ryan Hoover
Pro
So troll 👏🏼
UpvoteShare
Hidden comment