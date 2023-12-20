Products
Helix
Helix
Train your own AI with open-source AI and your data
Helix is the easiest way to fine-tune the best open-source image and text models as easily as using ChatGPT. Making high-performance fine tunes accessible to everyone 🚀
Launched in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Bots
by
Helix
The makers of Helix
About this launch
Helix
Helix: Truly Open AI. Combine Open-Source AI and Your Data
Helix by
Helix
was hunted by
chris sterry
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Bots
. Made by
chris sterry
,
Adam Knight
,
Adam Knight
,
Kai Davenport
,
Luke Marsden
,
Luke Marsden
and
Phil Winder
. Featured on December 21st, 2023.
Helix
is not rated yet. This is Helix's first launch.
Upvotes
33
Comments
6
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
