HearHere - Road Trip Audio Companion

Thanks for the Hunt Chris! People are flying less and road-tripping more often which provides us the right moment to introduce our iPhone app to the market. Our mission at HearHere is to present the stories that are not being told and to always start at the beginning. We want to make road trips memorable, more interesting and exciting. We’ve released v1 of the app that essentially is on rails - as you drive around, you're hearing stories about the places that you're driving through. We’ve decided to focus primarily on California and the West Coast to start with plans to cover the rest of the US by Summer 2021. For Hunters road-tripping on the West Coast, we’ve arranged an exclusive offer of a $1 annual subscription through August 31st on the App Store for iPhone (Android coming in 2021). To redeem, please visit https://app.hearhere.com/redeem and enter the code COOLCAT We look forward to hearing about your journey with HearHere in the near future. Cheers,, Woody Sears, Bill Werlin and Kevin Costner - Founders of HearHere, Inc.
cool stuff :)
Maker
@saksham_vasudeva thanks! Please share feedback whe you get a chance to use it.
