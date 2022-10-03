Products
This is the latest launch from UI 8
See UI 8’s 74 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Healthy Mart
Healthy Mart
Ecommerce & shopping app UI kit
Healthy Mart is a high-quality pack of 77 screens designed to kickstart your grocery delivery projects and accelerate your design workflow. This kit is 100% compatible with iOS.
Launched in
Tech
,
Design
by
UI 8
About this launch
UI 8
UX/UI design resources and freebies for designers
26
reviews
66
followers
Follow for updates
Healthy Mart by
UI 8
was hunted by
chouaib blgn
in
Tech
,
Design
. Made by
chouaib blgn
. Featured on October 3rd, 2022.
UI 8
is rated
3.2/5 ★
by 25 users. It first launched on February 5th, 2014.
Upvotes
5
Comments
0
Day rank
#26
Week rank
#35
