Health Shortcuts
Health Shortcuts
Shortcuts for recording in Apple Health
Easily record commonly used data in Apple Health. Track your water consumption, caffeine intake, vitamin usage, weight or any other data HealthKit supports. Directly from your Watch or iPhone. Securely stored in Apple Health.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Productivity
Quantified Self
by
Health Shortcuts
Health Shortcuts
Shortcuts for recording in Apple Health
Health Shortcuts by
Health Shortcuts
was hunted by
Klaas Pieter Annema
in
Health & Fitness
,
Productivity
,
Quantified Self
. Made by
Klaas Pieter Annema
. Featured on August 28th, 2024.
Health Shortcuts
is not rated yet. This is Health Shortcuts's first launch.
Upvotes
19
Comments
9
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
