  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Healax
Healax

Healax

Your Mental Health Mate

Payment Required
Healax is an AI-driven mental health solution for students, enhancing communication with educational staff and providing personalized stress management activities. Powered by DataHouse Consulting Inc.
Launched in
Education
SaaS
Health
 by
Healax
About this launch
Healax
HealaxYour Mental Health Mate
2reviews
33
followers
Healax by
Healax
was hunted by
Othmane El Mouden
in Education, SaaS, Health. Made by
Othmane El Mouden
. Featured on April 17th, 2024.
Healax
is rated 5/5 by 2 users. This is Healax's first launch.
Upvotes
37
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-