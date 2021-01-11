discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Julian Colina
MakerCEO & Cofounder of Haystack
Hi Product Hunt! 🎉 So excited to have @gustaf hunt us, thank you! I’m the founder of Haystack (YC W21). Our mission is to help build productive, happy devs teams. As engineers ourselves, we got frustrated when we saw issues like tech debt, inefficient code review, and burnout going unnoticed. We knew it was costing our companies millions and leaving our dev teams frustrated. It was tough to highlight these problems and really drive change. We realized that we needed a tool to showcase what was really holding our team back so we can take steps to improve. So we built Haystack to help teams quickly spot issues, ship faster and continuously improve the dev experience. 🌟 North Star Metrics 🌟 - Delivery speed, team bandwidth, and release quality. 🚀 Delivery Pipeline Reports 🚀 - Visualize your delivery pipeline from first commit to deploy. 🚨 Slack Alerts 🚨- Real-time Slack alerts for burnout, PRs stuck in review, and more. 🔬 Research-backed Metrics 🔬- Backed by research across 1k+ teams, proven to drive better delivery. 🤙 Culture Focused 🤙- Team health metrics and alerts (burnout, work overload, bandwidth). 🔁 Fully Automated 🔁 - No process changes or manual inputs required. Note: As founders we still onboard each and every user, guide them through our metrics, and make sure everyone gets an awesome experience. We'd love to meet you! 👋 We love this community, and we’re offering 20% discount for everyone who signups from Product Hunt. Contact us to get the discount! 🙏 All feedback helps a ton so please comment and let us know what you think! 🙏 p.s. 20% off for Product Hunt users using the discount code ‘PH-2021’
Share
This looks amazing guys, I'm so excited to check this out 😍
Thanks @revata_karunasundera !
a super powerful product, and a nice touch adding a PH discount code 👏
Thanks @antwilson!