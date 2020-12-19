Haven Simple by Haven Life

discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Matthew Myers
MakerHead of Customer Acquisition
Some people have this perception that buying life insurance is going to be a hassle. When in reality, it can actually be, well, fairly simple. Our simplified issue term life insurance policy never requires phone calls, faxes or needles (aka a life insurance medical exam). You apply entirely online and, if approved, start coverage immediately. Seriously, you could do the whole thing over lunch. We hope this convenient and completely digital experience will encourage customers previously put off by the life insurance buying process to help financially protect their loved ones. (Issuing the policy or paying its benefits depends on the applicant’s insurability, based on their answers to health questions in the application, and their truthfulness.)
Share