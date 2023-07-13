Products
Home
→
Product
→
Hansei
Hansei
Simplifying knowledge base for your team and customers
Introducing Hansei, a revolutionary platform that simplifies your knowledge base for you and your customers. Chat with your data and get instant answers.
Launched in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Bots
by
Hansei
The makers of Hansei
About this launch
Hansei
Simplifying knowledge base for your team and customers
Hansei by
Hansei
was hunted by
Kartike Bansal
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Bots
. Made by
Kartike Bansal
and
Jai Singhal
. Featured on July 13th, 2023.
Hansei
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. This is Hansei's first launch.
Upvotes
19
Comments
10
Day rank
#43
Week rank
#199
