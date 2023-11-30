Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
This is the latest launch from Project E Ink
See Project E Ink’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Hacker News on Your Wall
Hacker News on Your Wall
32" e-ink screen with generated art based on tech headlines
Visit
Upvote 9
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Excited to debut on Product Hunt: Project E Ink's 32" screen transforms Hacker News headlines into AI art every four hours. It's a serene window into the pulse of the tech community on your wall
Launched in
Art
Artificial Intelligence
by
Project E Ink
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Project E Ink
32" e ink screen that displays daily newspapers on your wall
0
reviews
344
followers
Follow for updates
Hacker News on Your Wall by
Project E Ink
was hunted by
Alexander Klöpping
in
Art
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Alexander Klöpping
. Featured on November 30th, 2023.
Project E Ink
is not rated yet. It first launched on July 7th, 2023.
Upvotes
9
Comments
1
Day rank
#39
Week rank
#154
Report